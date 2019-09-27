Second phase of Glasgow Queen Street station £120m revamp completed

Engineers have completed the installation of the 310 glass panels for Glasgow Queen Street station's new front.

As part of the second phase of the station's £120 million redevelopment, the work by Network Rail to install the 310 glass panels for the new façade on West George Street started in July.

Glasgow Queen Street Station, front during the 120 million redevelopment in June 2018. Picture: Wikimedia

The 21-metre-high floor-to-ceiling glass structure covers an area of 734m2 and weighs over 33,000 kg (almost 5,200 pounds) in total.

The added glass-fronted concourse is expected to almost double the size of the old station's space and is part of a bid to accommodate the expected increase in passenger numbers at Scotland’s third-busiest station, including fully-accessible entrances on Dundas Street and George Square.

READ MORE: Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled as staff walk out on strike

Included in the overhaul of Queen Street, expected to be completed by spring 2020, are the plans to transofrm platforms 4 and 5 by an additional 26 metres (85 feet) allowing the yet to be lengthened eight-carriage electric trains to use them.

The redevelopment of the station is part of a Scottish Government-funded investment in the railway infrastructure across central Scotland delivered by Network Rail Scotland — Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP).

READ MORE: These are all the roads affected by the Great Scottish Run 2019

Network Rail project manager Joe Mulvenna said: “The redevelopment of Queen Street will deliver a new landmark building for the city and with the completion of the front glazing passengers can really begin to see just how much their station has been transformed.



“Our engineers are working hard around-the-clock to complete this project for Scotland’s Railway.”