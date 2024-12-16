Search underway for missing person in Scottish river

The search began in the early hours of Monday morning

A search is continuing for a missing person in the River Tay - after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Monday morning.

Coastguard teams were launched at around 2am, with a coastguard search and rescue helicopter then arriving at the scene around 4.15am.

Lifeboats, police and the fire service have all also been involved in the search.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting with the search for a missing person in the Tayside region.

The search is taking place in the River Tay | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

“Alerted at around 1.45am, St Andrews, Arbroath and Dundee Coastguard Rescue Teams have been tasked.”

He added: “An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats and Scotland Police are also in attendance.”

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2am and sent one appliance from Tayport to the scene.