Search underway for missing person in Scottish river
A search is continuing for a missing person in the River Tay - after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Monday morning.
Coastguard teams were launched at around 2am, with a coastguard search and rescue helicopter then arriving at the scene around 4.15am.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting with the search for a missing person in the Tayside region.
“Alerted at around 1.45am, St Andrews, Arbroath and Dundee Coastguard Rescue Teams have been tasked.”
He added: “An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats and Scotland Police are also in attendance.”
A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2am and sent one appliance from Tayport to the scene.
“No further information at this stage is available. This is an ongoing police incident.”
