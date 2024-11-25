The boat set off for a five day trip on Saturday

British nationals are believed to be among 17 people missing after a boat carrying 31 tourists sank in the Red Sea.

Local media reported that four British nationals and one man from Ireland were among those travelling on board the ship, while other reports have claimed two British people are among those still unaccounted for.

Egyptian officials said the vessel put out a distress signal in the early hours of Monday morning, after leaving a port near popular tourist spot Marsa Alam on Saturday for a five day diving trip. It had been due to dock at its destination of Hurghada Marina later this week.

The boat, Sea Story, which was operated by Egyptian company Dive Pro Liveaboard, had 31 tourists and 14 crew on board. A total of 28 people were rescued, but around 17 are still believed to be missing.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said it is providing consular support to “a number of British nationals and their families” involved in the incident.

Egyptian Navy warship El Fateh and military aircraft are involved in the search for survivors.

Local news website Masrawy said there were passengers of 14 nationalities on board, including Germans, Americans, Spaniards and Poles, as well as the British and Irish tourists and an Egyptian crew. Finland’s foreign ministry has confirmed one person missing is a Finnish national.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink. On Saturday, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned about turbulence and high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

Red Sea Governor Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi said survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam, and are receiving medical treatment.

Yacht vessel Sea Story was due to arrive at Hurghada Marina in Egypt (pictured) later this week, but made a distress call in the early hours of Monday morning. | AFP via Getty Images

"Intensive search operations are underway in coordination with the navy and the armed forces," he said.

Dive Pro Liveaboard refused to comment on the incident.

Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

A spokesperson for travel trade organisation Abta said: “We have been in contact with our members to see if they had any customers on the ship affected by this incident.”