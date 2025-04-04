Scottish west coast golf course comes on market for development opportunity

The area proposed for residential development is for 300 dwellings.

A golf course on the west coast of Scotland has come on the market for a housing development.

Helensburgh Golf Course, located in the town’s East Abercromby Street, has been advertised as “a unique and picturesque setting for future residential development” in Argyll and Bute.

Savills, which is managing the sale, said the site, which stretches about 20 acres (8 hectares), boasts “breathtaking views” over the Clyde Estuary to the south and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park to the north.

The site, which currently has an 18-hole golf course, is allocated in the Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan involving the development of 300 dwellings.

The property agents said the sloping terrain from the north to south of the area for development makes it an ideal location for the new residential community.

Access to the site will be from the west, with existing housing at Machrie Drive to the south, a footpath to the east, and the golf course, which is currently in use, to the north.

Savills said the site being offered for sale has been simplified and reduced compared to a previous proposal.

Once the preferred developer has been selected, they will be required to submit a planning application for housing, with a minimum of 25 per cent affordable housing to be delivered jointly with Dunbritton Housing Association and Helensburgh golf club.

The club is seeking to upgrade club facilities with the provision of four new golf holes and a modern new clubhouse.

Savills development director Nicola Lunn said: "We are delighted to present this outstanding development opportunity at Helensburgh Golf Course.

“This project not only offers a stunning setting for new housing but also supports the golf club's future with the integration of new clubhouse facilities and replacement golf holes.

“The funds generated from the sale will provide a substantial legacy fund for the club, ensuring its continued success.