Scottish university gifted 'transformative' £3.3m by late wife of 1940 graduate

Bernard Smith graduated from the University of Aberdeen in 1940

The wife of a man who graduated from a Scottish university medical school more than 80 years ago has left £3.3m to the institution in her will.

The University of Aberdeen has received nearly £3.3million from the estate of Ruth Smith, who passed away in 2022 aged 103.

Mrs Smith’s husband, Bernard, graduated with a first from the University’s medical school in 1940 and on his death in 1985, he left his estate to his wife with the request that, as they had agreed some years before, upon her death, the estate would be left to the University.

Mrs Smith, who lived for 37 years after her husband, made several donations between 1987 and 1990 to support neurological research. A medical science graduate, she served with the American Red Cross in Liverpool, London and Paris during and immediately after the Second World War before moving back to Boston and working in insurance and medical administration.

The University of Aberdeen Development Trust USA, now the University of Aberdeen Foundation, was established in 1994 and through it, Mrs Smith continued to make donations to the University before honouring her husband’s wishes to advance medical research through the gift in will.

Mr Smith was born in Aberdeen and met his wife when he was Chief of Neurology at the Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, in the US and Ruth was chief librarian. The couple married in 1959 and returned to Scotland every year.

He acquired a host of additional academic distinctions both in the UK and in North America and was elected a Foundation Fellow of the College in 1972.

Clare Livingston, interim director of advancement and campaign director at the university, said “This gift is so special, and it really pays tribute to the wonderful relationship Ruth and Bernard enjoyed with the University throughout their adult years.

“Ruth understood Bernard’s connection to the University and his desire to advance medical research and kept her promise to him over many years, both during her lifetime and now, with a gift in her will.

She added: “We're very grateful to the Smith family and the University of Aberdeen Foundation in the US for their support in the administration of this transformational gift.”

Professor David Blackbourn, head of the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition, said: “The Smiths’ legacy gift will allow the University to build on existing critical mass around neuroscience and medical imaging. It will enable us to transform neuroscience research and teaching capacity at Aberdeen and advance our expertise in the causes, treatments, and innovations needed to halt and prevent cognitive decline.

“Research in areas such as Parkinsons, Alzheimer’s and Motor Neuron Disease is crucial as we try to find ways that will minimise the impact of these conditions on individuals – and indeed society – in the future."