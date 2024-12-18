Scottish teachers 'over the moon' after £53k EuroMillions win

The group has never had such a big win before

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of teachers and school staff will enjoy an extra special Christmas after sharing in a EuroMillions win.

The 15-strong syndicate from St Andrew’s RC High School in Kirkcaldy, Fife, scooped £53,642 online in a National Lottery draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, who have won £3,576 each, are making plans including home renovations, dream holidays and Christmas treats.

The syndicate has been buying tickets for more than 15 years but members have never had such a big win.

The group of teachers won money on the EuroMillions draw. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Maths teacher and syndicate leader Richard Miller, 57, said he spotted an email from the National Lottery after the draw but was too busy to check it immediately.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and probably still can’t believe we’ve actually won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been doing our syndicate for more than 15 years now and have won small amounts here and there.

“When I saw the email come through, I thought it was unusual as I couldn’t really remember whether that had happened with previous smaller wins – it was first thing in the morning though and I was running around getting things sorted for my first lesson of the day so didn’t really have time to check.

“It was only when I was in the staff room at morning break time that I remembered to look again – which made it even more special as some of the syndicate members were with me when we found out.

“There were a good few minutes of us reading and re-reading what it said on the screen and then we all had to double-check with each other that we had understood it correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once we knew it was confirmed, we were all in shock – but then had to crack on with teaching for the day!”

He added: “Our wish lists are a real mixed bag – I’m in the process of moving house so this extra money will be a huge help towards that and takes some of the pressure off, so it really is perfect timing.

“You never really think something like this will happen to you, but we’re just a group of people who work together and decided to get involved in a syndicate for a bit of fun every week, and we’re so glad we did just that.”

The syndicate matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday November 26.

They won with an online Lucky Dip selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syndicate member Siobhan Docherty said: “This has made a huge difference to my Christmas – it’s meant I’ve been able to make this year extra special and allowed me to spoil my children which feels amazing.”