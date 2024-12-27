Scottish stores suffer worst Boxing Day footfall slump in UK

Footfall was down compared to last year

Boxing Day footfall in Scottish stores slumped by almost a third this year compared to pre-Covid levels - the worst drop in the UK.

Figures from retail software form MRI Software show the number of people hitting the sales on Boxing Day fell across the UK by 4.9 per cent from 12 months ago - a stark contrast with 2023, when footfall was four per cent higher than the year before.

Scotland saw a 7.3 per cent drop in overall footfall on Boxing Day compared with the same day in 2023, however, when contrasted with the last pre-Covid Boxing Day, in 2019, the fall was 33.1 per cent. Wales suffered the next-largest fall compared to before the pandemic, at 31.5 per cent.

Retail analysts said the fall reflected a shift to online shopping, as well as the fact some major retailers including John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and Next had opted to keep many of their stores closed on Boxing Day this year.

Across the UK, high streets saw the biggest drop from last year, at 6.2 per cent, followed by shopping centres at 4.2 per cent.

Boxing Day sales were quieter than usual in Scotland. | Lisa Ferguson

The report from MRI Software said: “The decline in Boxing Day activity may reflect a shift in consumer behaviour, influenced by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. With footfall levels 18.1 per cent higher in all UK retail destinations on Christmas Eve this year compared to Christmas Eve last year, suggesting that many shoppers concentrated much of their spending in a pre-Christmas rush.

“Additionally, the growing presence of online shopping continues to reshape spending habits; many retailers kicked off their Boxing Day sales online last night (Christmas Day) providing shoppers with the opportunity to grab early bargains from the comfort of their own home.”

However, experts said they expected shoppers to return to the high street today, due to the reopening of some major retail chains, which had stayed closed on Boxing Day.

The report added: “However, with many key stores remaining closed yesterday – John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next and Aldi – and many people still visiting families today we anticipate the year-on-year uplift in footfall to be stronger from today onwards as shoppers emerge from their post-Christmas slumber looking to replenish their groceries and see what Boxing Day bargains are available.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, which publishes its footfall figures for the festive season next week, said: “Retailers need a good festive trading period to earn the revenues which will tide them over the traditionally learner months early in the new year, especially with chunky uplifts in business rates and employer’s NICs coming into view from April.”

The Boxing Day retail slump comes as a study found the number of UK retailers on the brink of collapse surged by a quarter in recent months.

The latest Red Flag Alert report from insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor found 2,124 UK retailers were in critical financial distress between October and 16 December, with online sellers, takeaway food shops and mobile food stands, and convenience shops among the businesses struggling the most.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “This year has highlighted the resilience and adaptability of some UK retailers, but the sector remains under significant strain.