Scottish Slimmers cancels all classes after falling into liquidation

Weight loss organisation Scottish Slimmers has gone into liquidation - with all classes suspended with immediate effect.

The company, which was bought by entrepreneur Amanda Boyle last year, said that refunds would not be given on membership passes.

Thirty members of staff including those in headquarters and coaches across the class network are affected.

Amanda Boyle, chief executive of Scottish Slimmers, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make as I know how much the network of classes means to our members and how our community of members has valued the support of their class coaches in their healthy living and weight loss programmes. Many of our coaches have years of enthusiastic and loyal service and I understand that this decision is a very difficult one for them.”

All existing members affected by the liquidation will be given free access to the Scottish Slimmers online service and digital service which are run by companies unaffected by the liquidation.