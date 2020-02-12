Scottish schools close after storm brings snow and ice

Have your say

SEVERAL schools have had to close today a blizzard brought parts of the country to a standstill.

Snow and ice hit many parts of Scotland causing chaos to travel including road and bridge closures.

Some schools have no heating or electricity and are inaccessible due to the weather.

The following schools in the Highlands have had to close due to safety reasons:

- Scourie Primary Nursery, Lairg



- Scourie Primary, Lairg

- Kinlochbervie Primary, Sutherland

- Kinlochbervie High School, Sutherland

- Strathdearn Primary Nursery

- Strathdearn Primary

- Durness Primary

- Gergask Primary

- Gergask Primary Nursery

For more information about school closures in the Highlands visit here.

If you are concerned about school closures in your area, visit your local authority's website for updates.

Storm Ciara brought snow and icy conditions to various parts of the country causing road closures and power cuts.

On Friday 14 Feburary a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain is in place for the Scottish Borders, Lothians and Dumfries & Galloway between 9am and 5pm.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.