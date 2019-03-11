Scottish schoolboy stabbed at lunchtime near to secondary school

Have your say

A teenage pupil has been stabbed during a lunchtime altercation near a Glasgow secondary school.

The incident happened at 1.30pm today in Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands, a few hundred yards from Shawlands Academy.

Police say the victim was a 13-year-old boy, who was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at Govan.

One eye-witness said the boy was sitting up in the ambulance as it was being driven away.

School pupils in uniform stood at a bus stop near the scene as Police officers cordoned off a section of pavement outside Puffs e-liquids and tasting room and the adjacent Shawlands News.

Officers directed elderly shoppers past the scene, which was covered in police tape.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said:”Around 1.30pm, Police were called after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed on Kilmarnock Road, near its junction with Skirving Street.

“He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There are no details on his injuries.

“No-one else was hurt in the incident. A 15-year-old youth has been arrested.

“Inquiries are on-going.”