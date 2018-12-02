Scottish schoolboy fights for life after lorry hit and run

A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a lorry which carried on driving.

The 15-year-old lad is said to be in a “critical” condition in hospital after the crash in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, just before 9.30pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, where staff described his condition as critical.

Cops investigating the collision believe the driver of the HGV may not have seen the young pedestrian.

Sergeant Stuart Bell of the Road Policing Unit said: “The vehicle involved did not stop after the incident and it is likely that the driver did not realise the vehicle struck the boy.

“However we need to trace the HGV and its driver.

“The vehicle was white with no livery and is described as a three axle tractor unit with a three axle trailer, possibly a Mercedes.

“It had a roller shutter at the end of the trailer.

“I would urge the driver of this vehicle, or anyone with any information regarding it to please contact officers as soon as possible.

“Our investigation into this crash is continuing, and I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“I would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the local area and have dash cam footage, in case they may have witnessed something vital to this enquiry.”