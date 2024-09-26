Major fire at Scottish restaurant praised by Man vs Food star as 30 firefighters tackle blaze
A Scottish steak restaurant praised by the star of hit TV show Man Vs Food as a “meat eater’s dream” has been hit by a major fire.
Around 30 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Vovem restaurant on Aberdeen’s Union Street on Thursday morning.
Roads remained closed in the area on Thursday afternoon and firefighters warned the building was already “well alight” by the time they arrived.
The restaurant was visited earlier this year by Man Vs Food star Adam Richman in the latest episode of his new Food Network series Adam Richman Eats Britain.
In a tweet promoting his show, Mr Richman said: “If you are a meat eater, welcome to the home of Aberdeen Angus. And Aberdeen restaurant Vovem is a meat eater’s dream.”
Described by its owners as Aberdeen’s “newest premium bar and steakhouse”, the restaurant’s website states: “Offering a unique experience and authentic atmosphere, Vovem Meat & Liquor is a bar and steakhouse of the likes Aberdeen has never seen before.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent six appliances and other specialist resources to Vovem when the alarm was raised about 11.45am on Thursday.
The fire service said crews remained at the site as they work to make the area safe, with no reports of any casualties.
Police said road closures are in place on Union Street, Summer Street, Union Wynd and Little Chapel Street and asked members of the public to avoid the area.
