Scottish residents win almost £20,000 each as Islanders share a £3m prize

Have your say

Holidays, new cars, mobile phones and re-painting houses are on the cards as 101 islanders in the Outer Hebrides decide how to spend their £3 million People’s Postcode charity lottery winnings.

Winners on North Uist and Berneray received their cheques yesterday (fri) at a special event at Carinish village hall.

Danyl Johnson, Ambassador for the People's Postcode Lottery picture: Darren Casey

Pamela Macaskill, an arts centre worker, and Sharon MacKillop, a retied teacher, neighbours on Berneray, with the full winning postcode of HS6 5BJ - scooping the lion’s share of £193,055 each.

READ MORE: Orkney named best place to live in Scotland for eighth consecutive year



The remaining cash was distributed to other players who had part of the winning postcode.

Four people won £64,275; 15 others won £42,850 while 80 won £21,425.