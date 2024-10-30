What haunts Scots more than ghosts? Here are the 10 biggest fears of Scottish people - including money

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST

Almost half of Scottish people are scared of their lack of savings, which is significantly more than those living in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Despite Scotland’s spooky reputation the number one fear among Scottish people isn’t ghosts but instead personal finances.

New research from NatWest, released just ahead of Halloween, found that almost half of Scots listed financial issues among their biggest fears ahead of heights, the dark and dentists.

Almost one in three Scottish people worry about money daily, with 50% sharing that their woes had kept them up at night.

With the rise in the cost of living and more than half of those surveyed admitting that they are too scared to check their bank balance, NatWest offered several tips to overcome those fears.

Their advice includes making the most of services offered by the bank such as financial health checks, and taking small steps towards the problem by acknowledging issues as they appear to avoid them becoming worse in the long run. In addition, they advise setting yourself a budget as well as starting small when it comes to savings.

Lewis Broadie, a savings expert at NatWest, said: “Personal finances don’t have to be frightening. No matter what you’re up against, there is always a path to move forward and it’s best to face any fears head-on before they get the better of you.”

And while those practical tips could help assuage money fears, here are the top ten things which Scottish people fear.

Of the things which Scottish people fear the most, NatWest found that finances were at the top of the list. Around 48% of people surveyed said their biggest fear was financial issues.

1. Financial issues

Of the things which Scottish people fear the most, NatWest found that finances were at the top of the list. Around 48% of people surveyed said their biggest fear was financial issues. | moura_vanessa - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Perhaps surprisingly, the second most common thing to scare Scots is public speaking with 37% of people stating it was among their biggest fears.

2. Public speaking

Perhaps surprisingly, the second most common thing to scare Scots is public speaking with 37% of people stating it was among their biggest fears. | vchalup - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Despite being home to the Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, around 36% of Scottish people say that they are scared of heights.

3. Heights

Despite being home to the Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, around 36% of Scottish people say that they are scared of heights. | Leandro - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
For a nation surrounded by water, 34% of those surveyed shared that they were afraid of deep water.

4. Deep water

For a nation surrounded by water, 34% of those surveyed shared that they were afraid of deep water. | JulietPhotography - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleGhostsMoneyDentists
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice