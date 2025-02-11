Wounded dog found dead wrapped in fleece in Scottish woodland

The dog was found by a member of the public

The body of a dog with neck wounds has been found wrapped in a fleece in a woodland area in South Lanarkshire.

The animal, believed to be a collie, was found near a public walkway in Harthill on Saturday by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA inspector Colin Arthur said he did not yet know whether the wound marks on the dog had happened before or after its death, but said he believed it had been there “for some time”.

The member of the public who found the dog called the charity’s animal helpline.

The dog was found in Harthill. | SSPCA

Mr Arthur said: "We were called out to a dead dog found wrapped in a blue fleece in a quiet woodland area of Harthill.

"Sadly, it looked like it had been there for some time.