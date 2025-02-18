'Wonderful' Still Game actor dies aged 93
A fan favourite from Scottish sitcom Still Game has died at the age of 93.
Jimmy Martin, who played Eric in the hugely-popular BBC Scotland programme, died on Tuesday, Still Game director Michael Hines confirmed.
In a post to social media, Mr Hines said: “Just to let all the #StillGame fans out there that Jimmy Martin ‘Eric’ passed away today. He was a wonderful actor and I was honoured to call him pal.”
Born in Glasgow’s Partick, Martin lived for a long period in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
He was best known for his role in Still Game, appearing as a regular in The Clansman alongside lead characters Jack and Victor (Kiernan and Hemphill).
But the actor also had roles in at least seven other television productions and five films, including Netflix sitcom Lovesick, as well as having roles in Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt and Take the High Road.
Martin appeared in the 2009 short films Relatively PC and Relative Confusion.
He was awarded the British Empire Medal last year for his services to military veterans and to charity. The grandfather had served in the Royal Navy from the age of 17.
In a post on Facebook, Red Shoe Entertainment wrote: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Jimmy Martin, the beloved actor known for playing Eric in Still Game, has passed away.
"His warmth, humour and unforgettable performances brought joy to so many, and his legacy will live on through the laughter he shared with the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Jimmy."
