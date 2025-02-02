Woman dies following fire at Scottish home as properties evacuated and roads shut

By Craig Meighan
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 07:25 BST
Police say death being treated as unexplained and next of kin have been told

A woman has died following a fire at a home in Clackmannanshire on Sunday morning.

Properties in the Primrose Street area of Alloa were evacuated after a blaze broke out at about 5am.

One woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained and her next of kin have been made aware.

Properties in the Primrose Street area of Alloa were evacuated at around 5am on Sundayplaceholder image
Properties in the Primrose Street area of Alloa were evacuated at around 5am on Sunday | PA

Primrose Street and Primrose Place remain closed and a “small number” of local residents are unable to access their homes.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

Detective Inspector Graeme Connolly said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are continuing to co-ordinate with partners in response to the fire and a joint investigation with SFRS to establish the full circumstances will be carried out in due course.”

