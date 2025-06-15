Woman dies after falling at beauty spot in Scottish Highlands

By Craig Meighan
Published 15th Jun 2025, 19:55 BST
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the falls.

A woman has died after falling into the water at a Highlands beauty spot.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at Rogie Falls in Wester Ross on Saturday. HM Coastguard and the fire service were amongst emergency services sent to the falls.

Rogie Falls in Wester Rossplaceholder image
Rogie Falls in Wester Ross | Contributed

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 14, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen into water in the Rogie Falls area of Wester Ross.

“Emergency services attended, however the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

