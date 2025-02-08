Woman charged in connection with fatal crash in Scottish town last year
The incident happened almost a year ago
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash in Motherwell last year that led to the death of a pedestrian.
A 68-year-old man was struck by a white Ford Puma on the A721 Bellshill Road at the junction with Logans Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday March 17 2024.
The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died four days later.
Police Scotland said the 24-year-old female driver of the Ford Puma will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.