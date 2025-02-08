Woman charged in connection with fatal crash in Scottish town last year

The incident happened almost a year ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash in Motherwell last year that led to the death of a pedestrian.

A 68-year-old man was struck by a white Ford Puma on the A721 Bellshill Road at the junction with Logans Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday March 17 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died four days later.