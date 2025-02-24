Woman and two dogs die in fire at Scottish home
An investigation has said there are no suspicious circumstances
A woman and two dogs have died following a fire at a property in the Borders.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Balnagowan Road in Selkirk at about 5.30am on Saturday.
Police said that Jessie Dahill, 73, and two dogs were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following a joint investigation between police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the fire is not thought to be suspicious.
Police said that inquiries are ongoing and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.