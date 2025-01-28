Why your water bills in Scotland are soaring by 9.9% from April

Water bills in Scotland are on the rise again, with the increase following a 8.8 per cent rise last year

Water bills in Scotland will soar by almost 10 per cent from April in an increase that has been described as a “gross insult” for householders.

Scottish Water said the price rise meant the average monthly household bills for water and waste water services will increase by £3.68 per month or £44 per year from April 1.

Scottish Water said existing infrastructure was put under “significant pressure” as weather conditions become more extreme, with more periods of both drought and intense rainfall, and more investment is needed.

The 9.9 per cent increase follows a 8.8 per cent rise last year.

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour, said: “It is a gross insult that Scots are being forced to pay for eye-watering bill hikes while Scottish Water’s chief executive rakes in £50,000 a month.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie | PA

“The SNP is responsible for Scottish Water and approved this inflation-busting rise during a cost-of-living crisis. The SNP must reverse this outrageous decision.

“Households should be protected from punishing price hikes and Scottish Water should focus on improving our water infrastructure rather than funding fat cat salaries for those at the top.”

The criticism comes with staff at Scottish Water already on the brink of industrial action over pay negotiations, with union Unite having taken aim at the £483,000 package received by the organisation’s chief executive Alex Plant.

Scottish Water, which is publicly owned, said more than half (52 per cent) of the households it serves - around 2.6 million in Scotland - receive financial support with their charges.

Mr Plant said: “People in Scotland are rightly proud of our water and maintaining our high standards means we need long-term sustainable investment.

“We’ve all seen, including in the last few days, how weather conditions in Scotland are becoming more extreme, and we are seeing more frequent periods of both drought and intense rainfall.

“This puts our current infrastructure under significant pressure, and, without increased investment, we risk reductions in service quality in the future.

“Today’s announcement will enable us to continue to provide essential high-quality services to millions of people today, while also investing prudently for the future, and ensuring that costs are shared fairly between current and future generations.”

Most household water and waste water bills are collected along with council tax and the charges are based on the council tax banding of the property.

The company said the charges, which are set by the Scottish Water Board, were in line with the overall price cap set by the independent regulator for the current regulatory period.

Scottish Water said the £44 annual increase for an average household in Scotland reflects a decision by the board to rebalance charges in the earlier years of the 2021-2027 regulatory period to help reduce pressure on families and businesses at the height of the Covid and cost-of-living crises.

Water and waste water charges to licensed providers who supply businesses and other non-domestic customers will increase by the same amount.

Consumer Scotland head of water Gail Walker said: “This is a steep increase in water bills for consumers at a time when many households and businesses are already coping with a range of pressures on budgets.

“We note the increase is within the parameters set by the water regulator and that Scottish Water has in previous years held back increases in bills during the cost-of-living crisis to protect consumers ... however, this significant increase highlights ongoing issues of affordability for some consumers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Household water charges for Scotland are set by Scottish Water’s board with approval from the independent economic regulator. Ministers have no role in this process.

“Investment in our water and wastewater services is essential to maintain current high levels of performance and deal with the increasing impacts of the climate emergency.

“Scotland’s commitment to public ownership of our water industry means that every pound raised is re-invested in the water industry and has helped ensure average water bills in Scotland are lower than in England and Wales.

“Household water charges are linked to council tax bands, and more than 50 per cent receive a discount due to their status or income.”

Finance Secretary Shona Robison was also asked at Holyrood on the bill rise. She said: “Ministers have no role in setting the figure for any rise in bills.