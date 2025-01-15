Why it's time to sign up for the annual Scotsman Investment Conference

The annual Scotsman Investment Conference will be held in March

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topics from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability are set to feature at this year’s The Scotsman Investment Conference.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 19 at The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh, and will be a major draw for individuals and organisations with an interest in investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Scotsman Investment Conference held at the George Hotel in Edinburgh | Scott Louden

The conference will feature respected and high-profile names including Zehrid Osmani, portfolio manager at Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, part of Franklin Templeton, and Chloé Darling-Stewart, investment specialist manager at Baillie Gifford. More speakers will be announced in coming weeks. The day will be chaired by The Scotsman’s head of business Joshua King.

Themes that will be covered on the day include market trends for 2025, the global landscape and how investors should best position themselves with a focus on the future. The conference will provide the opportunity to discuss and debate a broad spectrum of investment-related issues. There will also be Q&A sessions and networking throughout the day.

Sponsors of The Scotsman Investment Conference confirmed to date are Franklin Templeton and Baillie Gifford.

Rosemary Gallagher, head of commercial content at The Scotsman, said: “Our annual Investment Conference shines a light on the issues that matter and this year’s event will be no different. As well as hearing from expert speakers and panellists, delegates have a chance to meet with peers and share views on investment topics.”