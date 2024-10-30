Scottish woman's £2k wedding dress destroyed in frenzy by her 'traumatised' dog

The dog found the wedding dress in a cupboard before ripping it in a frenzy

A Scottish woman's £2,000 wedding dress was destroyed - by her own dog.

Jade Fellburn's eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Merry ripped up her 'Willowby by Watters' gown in a frenzy after becoming distressed by fireworks.

Dog Merry destroyed the £2,000 wedding dress. Picture: Jade Fellburn/SWNS | Jade Fellburn/SWNS

Ms Fellburn, 34, said Merry was traumatised by the loud bangs and was too scared to go outside her home in Glasgow..

And on one occasion she said Merry got so spooked she went into a cupboard and got her claws into the bridal gown.

Ms Fellburn, who wore the dress when she married partner Stuart, 44, two years ago, said: "It was in a cupboard, which I thought she couldn't get to.

"We're already married, but it's a keepsake that I want to pass down. I've got an ex-colleague who is a bridal seamstress, so I will get in touch with her and hopefully she will be able to repair it in someway.

"It's a lace dress, so she destroyed a good four layers."

Jade Fellburn, 34 with her husband Stuart, 44, and their dog Merry. Picture: Jade Fellburn/SWNS | Jade Fellburn/SWNS

Ms Fellburn said the fireworks started in the middle of October and would often be let off around 4pm.

But because of this, Merry was "too scared" to even go outside for a walk or to go to the toilet.

Ms Fellburn said: "It's every second day - it can start as early as 12pm in the day, but it usually starts at around 4pm or 5pm. It's getting earlier and earlier and I just don't understand it, because surely you wouldn't see the fireworks.

"She's always been scared but she's too scared to go on a walk and she's too scared to go to the toilet.

"We can't take her outside because we are scared she's going to bolt and run away. When she's in the house, she tries to dig things up and she's destroyed a mattress, a door and a door frame.

"She's dug that hard on the carpet on the landing, that her paws bled."

Jade Fellburn's wedding dress after it was destroyed by her dog Merry. Picture: Jade Fellburn/SWNS | Jade Fellburn/SWNS

Ms Fellburn said they had tried to play classical music and give Merry medication to calm her down, but nothing seemed to work.

The theatre technician said: "We put classical music in every room and we've got some hemp oil, we are throwing anything at the problem.

"We use something called sileo, which is a sedative. But that's £85 per pot and we are about to run out of it.

"I just wish that the people who are setting off the fireworks would realise that they are costing me all this money. Seeing your pet in that much distress is also horrible, when you are trying to do everything to calm them down."

Ms Fellburn said she hoped in the future, members of the public would not be allowed to buy fireworks and that only public displays will be allowed to go ahead.

She said: "I've got no problem with public displays for November 5, Diwali or Chinese New Year. If we just had public displays, then it would just be a couple nights a year when they are being let off and we could get the medication as a precaution.

