Dozens of rats invade Glasgow high rise grounds as residents scared to leave homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tenants at Charles Street in the north of the city are "terrified and disgusted" to leave their homes, insisting the rodents have now become "used to residents" and continue to run riot in the neighbourhood. The residents are scared to leave their home and claim their neighbourhood is over run by dozens of rats. On one visit The Scotsman witnessed the removal of close to 20 dead vermin by Glasgow City Council. School children living in the block staring with morbid curiosity at dead vermin down drains.

160 Charles Street High Rise, Glasgow | John Devlin / National World

The smell of sewers heavy in the air, a giveaway of where the problem might lie. A large area of grass and stairs have been fenced off to keep residents away from the large rat nests. Many warning signs inform of rodemticide baits in the area.Residents claim the problem had gotten steadily worse for close to a year with dozens of rats spotted mating and eating from bins.One resident said "I even see them during the day but they really become a menace at night time . I don't even want to let my kids out to play because everywhere you go there's rats droppings".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatley Homes Glasgow is the housing provider at 160 Charles street. A Wheatley Homes Glasgow spokesperson said: "We’re working closely with the council and other partners to carry out work and get these issues resolved.“Investigations found a cracked underground pipe, which has been fixed. Replacement bins, with secure lids, are also being put in place to stop rodents from accessing the food waste.“We’re carrying out daily checks and cleaning of the area regularly while the baiting process continues. We’d encourage all residents to use the new bins and dispose of any rubbish properly.”Most local authorities in the UK provide some kind of pest control service, but not all do so. Those local authorities that provide pest control will invariably charge for the service.Glasgow is one of the last to provide the service free of charge for domestic premises, although residents are free to engage their own contractor if they wish.Commercial premises always have to bring in their own private contractor.A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Our pest control team has been responding to calls for assistance at this address in recent months.“We are liaising regularly with the housing provider and we are providing them with advice and assistance on how they can best address the rodent issues on their property.“The council follows guidance from the British Pest Control Association, which is clear that work by property owners to improve hygiene and pest proof buildings and associated infrastructure must be undertaken before baiting can effectively commence.

A rat spotted at Charles Street High Rise flats in Glasgow | John Devlin / National World