The building was due to reopen this summer

It is the world’s first purpose built student union, originally constructed in 1889.

Now Edinburgh University has offered a glimpse into its Teviot student union building - which also doubles as a key venue during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - as it undergoes a £10 million refurbishment.

Lucy Evans, deputy secretary students on the University Secretary’s Group, and Ash Scholz, Edinburgh University Students’ Association president, toured the building, which is due to open to students in spring next year.

The new-look Teviot, which is run by Edinburgh University Students' Association (EUSA), was due to be unveiled last spring, but was blighted by delays.

In a video filmed by the university, Ms Evans and Ms Scholz walk around the building, including a newly refurbished bar area on the top floor, as well as unveiling renovated stained glass windows in the Debating Hall, some of which have been hidden for decades.

The £10 million refurbishment of student union at the B-listed Teviot Row House, used by the Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, should be finished by spring next year. | Page\Park Architects

Other improvements set to be unveiled include an accessibility ramp into the front entrance from Bristo Square and the creation of a new lower ground floor entrance at the rear of the building, which was previously blocked by boarded up bay windows.

Teviot will also see Fringe venue Gilded Balloon return next summer during the festival.