Watch: Joining the wardens who count flocks of 'very shy' geese at Loch Lomond

By John Devlin
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:51 BST
The banks of Loch Lomond are home to thousands of geese throughout the winter. John Devlin joined the RSPB team whose job it is to monitor them

There are four species of geese that spend the winter in the Loch Lomond area.

All but one species are migratory, heading north in March to breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland over the summer before returning to the UK in October.

A lot of the work at the reserve revolves around maintaining favourable feeding grounds and roosting sites for the wintering geese, as well as monitoring disturbance events. The loch is a favoured roost location because it provides safety from terrestrial predators, such as foxes.

Linden Kingston, assistant warden RSPB Loch LomondLinden Kingston, assistant warden RSPB Loch Lomond
Linden Kingston, assistant warden RSPB Loch Lomond | John Devlin / National World

The geese also use temporary flooded fields on site, which can provide shelter when the loch is exposed to adverse weather. The RSPB conduct weekly field checks in the surrounding area by searching feeding grounds to count and age geese and conduct regular roost counts.

Loch LomondLoch Lomond
Loch Lomond | John Devlin / National World

The field checks are not always straightforward as the geese are very shy and can seemingly disappear in an undulating field.

Anyone can join the wardens for a sunrise goose walk, with booking required. Those interested can contact [email protected] or call 01389 830 670.

