Watch: Joining the wardens who count flocks of 'very shy' geese at Loch Lomond
There are four species of geese that spend the winter in the Loch Lomond area.
All but one species are migratory, heading north in March to breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland over the summer before returning to the UK in October.
A lot of the work at the reserve revolves around maintaining favourable feeding grounds and roosting sites for the wintering geese, as well as monitoring disturbance events. The loch is a favoured roost location because it provides safety from terrestrial predators, such as foxes.
The geese also use temporary flooded fields on site, which can provide shelter when the loch is exposed to adverse weather. The RSPB conduct weekly field checks in the surrounding area by searching feeding grounds to count and age geese and conduct regular roost counts.
The field checks are not always straightforward as the geese are very shy and can seemingly disappear in an undulating field.
Anyone can join the wardens for a sunrise goose walk, with booking required. Those interested can contact [email protected] or call 01389 830 670.
