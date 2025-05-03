Watch as 100s of trans rights campaigners protest at Glasgow base of Equalities and Human Rights Commission
Hundreds of trans rights campaigners protested outside the Glasgow office of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) against the recent Supreme Court ruling.
The protest weeks after the Court ruled that a woman in the UK Equality Act refers to a biological woman. Transgender people can still legally become their acquired gender through the Gender Recognition Act.
In the wake of the judgment, the equalities watchdog, the EHRC has published interim guidance ahead of full advice that will be confirmed in the summer and will need the sign-off of UK Labour ministers.
The interim guidance states that trans men should not use men's toilets and single-sex spaces and trans women should not use women’s toilets and single-sex spaces.
First Minister John Swinney has said that public bodies and organisations should instead "wait for definitive full guidance" to "give legal clarity".
Dr Kirstie Ken English said: “We see this ruling and the EHRC guidance as extremely harmful, impractical as well, and violates trans people’s right to privacy.
“It's about trying to force trans people out of public spaces, trying to force us back into the closet, trying to force us not to exist. That’s why we’re here today.”
