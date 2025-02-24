Watch as Alan Cumming is joined by Kirsty Wark to host DJ set at Scottish festival

This video More videos

Alan Cumming took to the DJ box at Pitlochry Theatre, where he was joined by broadcaster Kirsty Wark

Actor Alan Cumming hit the decks in Perthshire at the helm of a DJ night in the foyer of Pitlochry Theatre as part of the Winter Words Festival.

He was joined in the DJ booth by broadcaster and novelist Kirsty Wark, who Mr Cumming interviewed earlier on in the evening.

Video footage from the event shows a packed room as revellers enjoyed Mr Cummings’ set which included hits such as Bye Bye Baby and It’s Raining Men.

The Perthshire-born star, who took up the role of artistic director at the theatre in January, said he “couldn’t be more happy” with the success of his first major event as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The 2025 edition of the annual celebration of Scottish writing featured some of the country’s leading authors, poets, broadcaster and chefs.

The line-up included Booker prize winner Douglas Stuart, celebrated crime writer Val McDermid, broadcaster Kirsty Wark and former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead.