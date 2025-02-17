Life is set to return to Sanda - along with a giant fishfarm.

The new owners of an uninhabited Scottish island have revealed its multi-million vision for its future - including opening up its long-abandoned pub.

Sanda off the southern tip of the Kintyre peninsula, has been bought by Norwegian fish farm company Mowi. The company plans to build a large salmon farm off the east side of the island, while reviving the location’s past as a tourist destination.

The Isle of Sanda off the Kintyre peninsula has a new owner. Picture: Mowi.

The island pub and hotel will be restored, with a number of houses also to be brought back into use.

Once a popular draw for tourists and a welcome anchorage for passing sailors crossing between Kintyre and Ireland, the island was latterly owned by Swiss millionaire Michi Meier and his partner. The couple courted controversy after turning Sanda into a private retreat.

Mowi said, following the refurbishment of the hotel and cottages, it planned to hire a caretaker couple or family to oversee the hospitality side of the business while establishing yacht moorings and improving access to the mainland.

Houses on Sanda will be rebuilt for both fish farm staff and visitors.

Ben Hadfield, Mowi’s chief operating officer of farming in Scotland, Ireland, The Faroes and Canada East, said: “We have the opportunity to do something very special with Sanda Island.

“We already have incredibly valuable experience of developing successful fish farms off the coast of Scottish islands, including Rum, Muck and Colonsay. We are also proud of the work we have done with local communities on these islands to improve infrastructure, be that through housing, broadband or moorings, to help retain or attract people to live and work on the island.

“Our first priority now will be to consult with the communities of the area and develop a comprehensive biodiversity plan for the Island. We will also undertake an environmental impact assessment for the proposed high energy salmon development.“

The fish farm will create 14 new jobs in two shifts of seven people, including a apprentice position, with ten further positions opening up as part of the hospitality revival.

In 1989, previous owner Dick Gannon bought Sanda and opened a pub on the island. He called it the Byron Darnton after the American steamer that sunk off the coast during its voyage from Copenhagen to Gourock with 54 passengers and crew on board.

The pub proved a success, but Mr Gannon, who also bought neighbouring Sheep and Glunimore islands, gave up the business in 2010.

Historically, Sanda was a farm and tenanted by the Russell family for 50 years until the late 1960s when it was bought by Jack Bruce of the rock group Cream.

The announcement from Mowi comes after a fresh inquiry into salmon farming from the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee.

This month, its report rejected calls for a moratorium on new and expanded sites - for now. Meanwhile, the committee said the Scottish Government must urgently act on recommendations from an earlier inquiry to improve regulation and address fish health and environmental challenges, .

Mowi said the Scottish aquaculture industry had committed to develop farms in more open-water locations, where environmental conditions are more varied.

The company said it was “confident that Sanda Island offers an ideal location for salmon farming as it provides some protection from the island whilst harnessing the tidal currents and favourable environmental conditions to grow healthy salmon”.

Mr Hadfield said: “We are looking forward to engaging with all stakeholders to discuss the potential of breathing new life into Sanda Island.”

