UK government claims it is throwing 'lifeline' to 100,000 Scots homes with £150 off energy bills

Ministers also unveil more than £1bn annual support for new offshore wind farms

The UK government said it is providing a "vital lifeline" for Scots, with more than 100,000 households north of the border to get £150 off their energy bills.

Confirmation of the money off is being sent out this week, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last year expanded the Warm Home Discount scheme to help a further 2.7 million families across the UK.

The Labour leader hailed the move as providing a "cash injection" which will "help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited".

More than six million households across Scotland , England and Wales will receive help, with those in receipt of the Pension Credit Guarantee Credit - which tops up the income of people over state pension age to a guaranteed minimum level - eligible for it automatically.

While the "vast majority" will get the discount automatically, some people may need to provide extra information to ensure they get the Warm Home Discount - with letters to this group advising them to call a helpline number, with an electricity bill or statement so they can confirm the bill payer's name and account number.

Those in receipt of other means tested benefits are being urged to contact their energy supplier to find out how they can apply for the discount.

The UK Government's minister for energy consumers, Martin McCluskey , the MP for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West, said: "We are making sure more of those who need it most get £150 off their energy bills this winter - a vital lifeline for Scots as the evenings draw in."

Meanwhile, the UK government is offering developers an initial budget of £1.08 billion annually in support for new offshore wind farms.

The cash pot for the next renewable electricity auction sees developers bid to secure a fixed price they can charge for each megawatt hour (MWh) of power they generate.

The budget aims to spur on investment in clean power capacity as part of wider ambitions to decarbonise the UK's electricity grid.

Ministers increased the maximum amount companies could charge per MWh of electricity this year as inflation and supply chain bottlenecks continue to drive up costs.

However, it is widely expected that bids from offshore wind developers will come in well below these levels.

Now it has announced two pots for offshore wind power - one with an annual budget of £900 million for offshore wind projects and another with an annual budget of £180 million for floating offshore wind projects delivered from 2028.

Cost of support will come from energy bills

The budget estimates the extra amount that could be needed to ensure the new wind farms are paid their guaranteed price for electricity, if overall electricity prices dip below it.

The cost of the support will come out of energy bills rather than from general taxation.

But money will also be returned to customers when overall electricity prices rise above this guaranteed fixed price, as they did during the energy crisis.

Offshore wind developers will be able to submit a sealed bid for their fixed price between November 11 and 17 .

The Government will select the projects asking for the lowest fixed price, before announcing the results in January.

The budget unveiled on Monday is the initial offering, officials said.

This means Energy Secretary Ed Miliband may increase the cash pot over the coming weeks, with the Treasury's green light, if the initial amount does not cover further projects that could provide value for money.