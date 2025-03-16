Two women ‘critical’ after A82 crash

By Paul Cargill
Comment
Published 16th Mar 2025, 20:04 BST
Police appeal for witnesses to come forward

Two women are in a critical condition in hospital after a road collision near the Falls of Falloch.

A woman aged 35 was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash involving a Ford Mondeo and an Audi A2 on the A82 between Ardlui and Crianlarich at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another woman, 60, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Both have been described by emergency services as being in a critical condition.

Constable Ian Marshall said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this crash. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers on the road with dashcam from around the time of the crash to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 1657 of March 15.

Related topics:HospitalDriversEmergency servicesGlasgowdashcam
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice