A Scottish-born artist who creates shapes from paper and textiles has been nominated for the prestigious Turner Prize.

Nnena Kalu has been shortlisted for her presentation as part of two recent exhibitions in Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ms Kalu, who was born in Glasgow and now lives and works in London, is listed alongside Rene Matić, Mohammed Sami and Zadie Xa.

One of the world’s best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art.

Established in 1984, the prize is named after the painter JMW Turner, who died in 1851. The accolade is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work. This year’s prize marks the 250th anniversary of Turner’s birth.

An exhibition of all of the artists’ work will be held at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford from September 27 to February 22, 2026 as part of the 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations.

The winner will be announced on December 9 at an awards ceremony in Bradford.

Ms Kalu, who is a resident artist at ActionSpace’s studio, which supports learning disabled artists across London, was nominated for her work as part of the Conversations exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool and Hanging Sculpture 1 to 10 at Manifesta 15, Barcelona.

Ms Kalu, who has previously discussed that she is autistic, makes cocoon-like shapes out of paper and textiles. These shapes are then bound, layered and wrapped in brightly coloured cellophane and tape to create expressive hanging sculptural installations. Her work is rooted in a process of repeated gestures, as seen in her abstract swirling, drawings on paper.

The jury commended her unique command of material, colour and gesture and her “highly attuned” responses to architectural space.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: “It’s an honour to announce this fantastic Turner Prize shortlist – congratulations to all the nominees. The shortlist reflects the breadth of artistic practice today, from painting and sculpture to photography and installation, and each of the artists offers a unique way of viewing the world through personal experience and expression.

“On JMW Turner’s 250th birthday, I’m delighted to see his spirit of innovation is still alive and well in contemporary British art today, and I look forward to an unmissable exhibition of their work in Bradford this autumn.”

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said: “Each of the nominees has a remarkable ability to take huge subject matters and abstract themes, and turn them into powerful, shared experiences. We believe that audiences will connect deeply with the diversity of vision, ideas, and approach of these exceptional artists.”

Ms Xa’s nomination was for her presentation Moonlit Confessions Across Deep Sea Echoes: Your Ancestors Are Whales, and Earth Remembers Everything with Benito Mayor Vallejo at Sharjah Biennial 16.

Mr Sami was shortlisted for his solo exhibition After the Storm at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Meanwhile, Matić was shortlisted for their solo exhibition AS OPPOSED TO THE TRUTH at CCA Berlin.