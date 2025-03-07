Tributes to "kind and bright" teenager as police launch murder probe

Police appeal for dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and bright” schoolboy who was found dead on a city street.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the body of 15-year-old Amen Teklay.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person found seriously injured in Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10:30pm om Wednesday. Amen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating his death as murder following a post-mortem examination and have appealed for information.

Amen Teklay, 15, was found dead in Clarendon Street, Glasgow | Police Scotland

Amen’s sister, Delina Teklay, 17, told the BBC he was "not just my brother, he was my best friend".

It is understood that Amen, who was originally from Eritrea, lived with his father in Glasgow and had recently been granted “right to remain” status in the UK.

His sister said he had lived in the city for about eight years.

Delina called the teenager a "really sweet person, so kind and so bright".

"He was the one I could go and talk to about anything," she added. "We grew up together so we were very close.

"This was very unexpected and shocking for us. I just think this is a dream and I'm going to wake up tomorrow. I'm still in denial.

"My dad is devastated, he's not eating at all or drinking anything. We're all devastated, it's shocking."

She said Amen had hopes of gaining UK citizenship and becoming either a basketball player, a doctor or an engineer.

Jamie O'Neill, Amen's support worker at Kingsway Community Connections, said he had felt "extreme grief" since he was told about his death.

"We've lost Amen and we've seen how it's affecting his family," he told BBC Scotland. "We're trying to be strong for them and do our duty to help.

"We have to try and support the young people who knew him and looked up to him who need a space to grieve and come to terms with what's happened."

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Amen’s family and friends at this distressing time.

“We will continue to provide specialist support for them as our investigation continues.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.”

Amen was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the Jordanhill area of the city.

His headteacher, Claire McInally, said he was a bright pupil with an interest in music and media.

She said: “This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amen’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Amen was a friendly and much-loved young man who was really interested in music and the media. He was bright and showed great promise.

“This has been a shock for our school community, and we are continuing to offer support to our young people, staff and those in the wider community who are affected.”

Flowers at the scene | John Devlin

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “I understand that residents in the area will be very concerned following this incident, however I can reassure them we are working very closely with our detective colleagues and there will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area.

“I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach officers, who are there to help.”

Police search the area | John Devlin / National World

A public portal has been set up online where members of the public can anonymously send information directly to the major investigation unit. It can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25S08-PO1.