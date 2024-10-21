Tram workers in Edinburgh claim victory in dispute over toilet and rest breaks

Unite says Edinburgh Trams has backed down and members will now be allowed breaks

Tram workers in Edinburgh have won a dispute over rest periods and toilet breaks after threatening strike action, a union has said.

Trade union Unite said the dispute arose because of late running times on services between Edinburgh Airport and Newhaven which prevented workers from taking comfort breaks.

Unite said that following a ballot where workers “overwhelmingly” supported strike action, Edinburgh Trams has accepted Unite’s position and members will now get their agreed rest periods and comfort breaks.

The union represents drivers, ticket service assistants, controllers and vehicle maintenance workers on the tram network.

Edinburgh tram workers have been involved in a dispute over comfort breaks | PA

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a dispute over basic dignity at work.

“While we are pleased that this dispute is settled, it should not have taken the threat of industrial action to result in a U-turn by Edinburgh Trams.

“Being treated with dignity and respect is a human right, not a benefit that employers can withdraw on a whim.

“Unite backed its tram membership all the way in their fight for decency and dignity at work and won.”

The union had highlighted issues with the running times from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven which it said had an impact on the driving time before a scheduled break.

It said an increase in tram driver recruitment is now also expected.

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, said: “Edinburgh’s tram workers were forced to threaten industrial action following legitimate concerns around rest and comfort breaks, which angered our members.

“Appropriate running times should have been negotiated prior to the Newhaven line being opened.

“Unite is pleased that the dispute is over, but anyone with an ounce of basic decency knows it should not have come to this in the first place.”