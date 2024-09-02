Scottish Tory leadership rivals clash over party reforms, drug-taking and economy

Russell Findlay and Murdo Fraser clashed over who can bring about change for the Tories while Meghan Gallacher faced an uncomfortable series of questions in the STV Scottish Conservatives’ leadership debate.

The three candidates vying to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader have clashed in a live debate - accusing one another of standing in the way of change.

During the STV debate, Murdo Fraser went on the attack, accusing the outgoing leader of not being “good at building a team and consulting with colleagues”, and branded his leadership rival Russell Findlay as being the “establishment candidate that is going to stop the change”.

Colin Mackay with Murdo Fraser, Meghan Gallacher and Russell Findlay at the STV Scottish Tories leadership debate | STV

We take a look at how the candidates performed in the televised debate.

Russell Findlay

The Tories justice spokesperson looked relaxed under a barrage of attacks from Mr Fraser and was confident any Conservative leader “should have the ambition” of becoming First Minister.

Russell Findlay (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Best moment: Looked calm under pressure and pushed back on claims he was the continuity candidate from Mr Fraser who he stressed has been a politicians for more than two decades. Cracked a good joke at the expensive of Humza Yousaf.

Worst moment: Excruciatingly once again refused to say if he’s taken illegal drugs. Made worse by Mr Fraser bluntly saying he “once smoked a joint” but it “did nothing for me”, adding that “politicians should give honest answers”.

Scotsman rating: 4/5

Murdo Fraser

Mr Fraser claimed he would deliver “real change” but insisted “I’m not going to split the party away from Westminster of set up a new one”.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser | Contributed

Best moment: Looked strong going on the attack against Mr Findlay - was honest about the slim chances he was going to become first minister and laid into Mr Ross for his flawed leadership.

Worst moment: Struggled to shake the old Tory image while pleading for change.

Scotsman rating: 4.5/5

Meghan Gallacher

Ms Gallacher focused on issues such as improving mental health waiting times and using VAT to grow the economy.

But she faced a series of uncomfortable questions that gave the perception she was out of the loop.

Meghan Gallacher (Image: Lisa Ferguson/National World)

Best moment: Unlike her rivals, was able to better set out her positions on key issues that will chime more with voters outside the Scottish Tories.

Worst moment: Was backed into a corner over being “frozen out” of discussions at the top, despite being deputy leader and faced an uncomfortable series of questions that highlighted she didn’t know how many members her party has.