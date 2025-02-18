Top Gear cars in pictures: The iconic vehicles that have been saved and moved to Scottish museum

The future of the Toyota Hilux, the 'Dampervan Mk2' and 'Mr Nippy' from the famous show was in doubt.

The cars all featured on Top Gear and were either bashed up or driven round the world or the track by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

Since the National Motor Museum in Hampshire revealed last year that their Top Gear exhibit would close after a 15-year run, fans have wondered what would become of the collection of cars, campervans and even mobility scooters.

But car enthusiasts across the country will soon have a chance to see nearly 20 vehicles featured in the hit TV series at Aberdeenshire's Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) from March this year.

After spotting the announcement, GTM museum manager Ross McKirdy and assistant curator Nick Webb made it their goal to keep the vehicles available to the public.

"A number of the exhibits will require some conservation by our team due to their poor condition, after which they will be on display when our 2025 season opens on Friday 29th March in our brand new exhibition "And On That Bombshell…"

Indestructible Hilux Indestructible Hilux was a nickname given to the Toyota Hilux that was tested for its durability in Top Gear Series 3, Episode 5.

'Mr Nippy' all electric, all terrain Ice Cream van created by Paddy McGuinness in Top Gear Series 29, Episode 5.

James May's 1962 Triumph Herald 1200 Convertible Sail Boat which appeared in Top Gear's Amphibious Car Challenge.