Tiny and 'friendly' Scottish island school seeks head teacher on £64k salary

It could be a dream posting for a headteacher seeking a slower pace of life.

A tiny school at the heart of a Scottish island community is seeking a new head teacher.

Lismore Primary School, which has nine pupils and three children at its Early Learning Centre, is advertising the post with a salary of £64,479.

Lismore in the Inner Hebrides has a population of 170. PIC: geograph.org/Stephen Branley. | geograph.org/Stephen Branley

Lismore Primary is “small and friendly” and “embedded in the life of the community on our tiny island”, a statement on the school website said.

The statement added: “It is a family school, where children, families, staff and friends can feel at home. The school is a happy, bright and welcoming place where achievements and learning are celebrated by everyone. There is a relaxed atmosphere of mutual respect, consideration and security.”

The island, which sits in the Inner Hebrides, has a population of 170.

Argyll and Bute Council described the job as an “exciting opportunity” for the right candidate to become an “integral part” of life on Lismore.

“Our employees make good things happen in the day-to-day life and for the longer-term future of Argyll and Bute,” a statement said.