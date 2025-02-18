Tiny and 'friendly' Scottish island school seeks head teacher on £64k salary
A tiny school at the heart of a Scottish island community is seeking a new head teacher.
Lismore Primary School, which has nine pupils and three children at its Early Learning Centre, is advertising the post with a salary of £64,479.
Lismore Primary is “small and friendly” and “embedded in the life of the community on our tiny island”, a statement on the school website said.
READ MORE: I visited a Scottish island with a population of just 170 - it was like stepping back in time
The statement added: “It is a family school, where children, families, staff and friends can feel at home. The school is a happy, bright and welcoming place where achievements and learning are celebrated by everyone. There is a relaxed atmosphere of mutual respect, consideration and security.”
The island, which sits in the Inner Hebrides, has a population of 170.
Argyll and Bute Council described the job as an “exciting opportunity” for the right candidate to become an “integral part” of life on Lismore.
“Our employees make good things happen in the day-to-day life and for the longer-term future of Argyll and Bute,” a statement said.
The closing date for application is February 21.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.