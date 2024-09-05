The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating whether ticket selling platform Ticketmaster breached consumer protection law

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over Oasis concert ticket sales, it has announced.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation would include how so-called “dynamic pricing” may have been used and would scrutinise whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law.

The investigation would consider whether Ticketmaster had engaged in unfair commercial practices, if people were given clear and timely information to explain that the tickets could be subject to so-called “dynamic pricing”, and if consumers were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time – at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay.

The CMA said it would now engage with Ticketmaster and gather evidence from various other sources, which may include the band’s management and event organisers. The CMA said it should not be assumed that Ticketmaster had broken consumer protection law.

In an earlier letter to UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and culture secretary Lisa Nandy, CMA bosses wrote: “With this in mind, we are working at pace to establish the precise factual background to the sale of Oasis tickets on August 31, and we are keeping open all potential options for action.

“This includes potential enforcement action where we see evidence of possible breaches of consumer protection law. We will update you on any next steps in the coming weeks.”

The letter comes days after many fans were shocked by standard tickets for the band’s reunion tour more than doubling, prompting the UK government and the CMA to pledge they would look into the use of dynamic pricing.

Meanwhile, others were left angry and disappointed after being left empty-handed, having waited in an online queue for hours to buy tickets.

A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining 'dynamic pricing'. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

On Wednesday, Oasis announced new Wembley Stadium dates using a new ticketing plan following the chaos over the weekend.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have extended their Live ’25 tour to include two more London shows on September 27 and 28, 2025, using a new “staggered invitation-only ballot process” with applications to join the ballot opened first to those who were unsuccessful in the initial sale.

A statement said: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

Ticketmaster has said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour has attracted huge attention from fans because it will see the Manchester-formed Britpop band on stage together for the first time since their major split in 2009.

Oasis last week announced a third date in Edinburgh, citing unprecedented demand for the decision to announce extra concerts. The decision has meant the Britpop band will perform at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8-9, as well as August 12.

One “furious” Fife user who had trouble even accessing the Ticketmaster site on the day of sale had been told their activity resembled that of a bot.

They told The Scotsman: “It’s extremely disappointing. Ticketmaster must have known well in advance how busy the site would be and they have once again not managed the queuing system, leaving many disappointed fans.”

On August 31, Oasis had revealed the general sale tickets for their UK and Ireland gigs had sold out in less than a day, but many fans missed out as they battled website issues and being mislabelled as bots.

Following the ticket furore, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 450 complaints about Ticketmaster adverts for the Oasis gigs. A spokesman for the UK’s regulator of advertising said the complainants argue that the adverts made “misleading claims about availability and pricing”.