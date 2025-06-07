Three people in hospital after two motorbike Highlands crash

The accident happened on Thursday

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving two motorbikes in the far north of Scotland.

Officers were called at around 11am on Thursday to a report of a crash involving a Kawasaki motorbike and a BMW motorbike.

The crash happened on the A832 near Dundonnell, Ross and Cromarty, Highlands.

Emergency services attended and the 51-year-old male rider of the Kawasaki was taken to hospital, along with a 56-year-old man who was the rider of the BMW and a 64-year-old woman who was his passenger.

All three were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our inquiries are continuing into this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers on the road with dashcam from around the time of the crash to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.