Thousands of pounds of stock stolen in 'devastating' break in at city foodbank charity

The premises of Glasgow South West Foodbank’s Cardonald Foodbank Centre was broken into, burgled and vandalised on Thursday night

The manager of a crisis-hit foodbank has spoken of the “devastating” consequences as thousands of pounds worth of stock was stolen in a break in.

The busiest of five foodbanks in the city, the organisation had recently launched an urgent appeal for funds amid increased costs, rising demand for its services and a decrease in donations.

Development manager Claire McCunnie said: “When we arrived at our Cardonald Foodbank Centre on Friday morning, we were told by the session clerk of the church about the break in.

“Due to the strength and tenacity of our staff and volunteers, we were able to open the centre, as normal, that morning and serve the people who attended needing our help.

“Thankfully, no one was here when the break in occurred, and no one was hurt. But clearing up all the mess left behind was very upsetting as, of course, was the loss of stock. It’s honestly devastating.”

She added: “We are a small team who work extremely hard helping vulnerable people in our community offering so much more than just food parcels. The advice services people can access through us lift the weight of worry and fear off people’s shoulders. We know that for some people that can be lifesaving.

If anyone feels moved to help us replace the stock and materials lost during this incident, we would be extremely grateful for any donations. You can donate money online, food at our warehouse or drop off points in local supermarkets or even become one of regular donors.”

Since opening in December 2013, the charity has provided more than three quarters of a million meals to Glaswegians. Alongside those meals, it offers advice and support through partner agencies.