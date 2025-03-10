The skaters, from Ayr, are to play the roles of a young Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

They are Britain’s most famous figure skaters, with the memory of their 1984 Winter Olympic gold medal win to Ravel’s Bolero etched into the national consciousness.

Now, the story of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 50 year career is to be told as part of the couple’s final live tour, with a pair of young Scottish ice dancers playing the skaters in their youth.

Cousins Isla Forsyth, 12 and Lewis Macdonald, 13, from Ayrshire, are to take part in the famous ice dancer’s Our Last Dance tour, which starts next month. The pair, who are both coached by Lewis' mother, Suzanne Otterson, a former Olympic skater, and his aunt Gillian Otterson, said the roles were an “incredible honour”.

They said: "We are both thrilled to have the chance to skate with our absolute heroes Torvill and Dean. We've been inspired watching them skate on TV and being chosen to dance as them in their early days on the ice is an incredible honour. We've been pinching ourselves since we found out.

“We're nervous but mostly excited - we can't wait to get our skates on and hopefully make them, and our parents, proud."

The duo will share the roles with Darcy Walshaw and Hugo Brooks, from Blackpool, to recreate routines from Torvill and Dean’s teenage years.

Also named as part of the cast are Dundee pairs skaters Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby, who recently placed fifth in the European Figure Skating Championships - the highest level achieved by British skaters in the discipline since 1989. They will skate alongside professional Dancing on Ice 2025 finalists Annette Dytrt and Scot Mark Hanretty, and a number of other Dancing on Ice pros, including Vanessa James, Vanessa Bauer and Alexandra Schauman, as well as Sylvain Longchambon, Eric Radford, Lukasz Rozycki, and Dan Whiston.

The tour will also see Beijing Olympics 2022 Japanese husband and wife duo figure skating silver medallists Tim Koleto and Misato Komatsubara and current British championships silver medallists Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez.

Ms Torvill and Mr Dean, who performed their final skate on national television together on Sunday night as part of the Dancing on Ice final, said: “We are thrilled our farewell tour welcomes some familiar faces that will delight Dancing on Ice fans as well as top athletes and future stars. It’s a pleasure to showcase talented young skating couples who will recreate memories live on the ice of how our story started at 15 years old.

“It’s 50 years since our skating partnership began, so now is the right time to say goodbye and end on a high. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the last time we will skate together.”