The US-based Palestinian art museum opening a branch in Edinburgh's New Town

A US-based Palestinian art museum is to launch its first European satellite branch in Edinburgh's New Town, after failed attempts to open in the former Israeli embassy building in Dublin.

The Palestine Museum US, which opened its doors in Connecticut in 2018, is to take over the former Arusha Gallery on Dundas Street in May, where it will be run by local volunteers.

The museum’s director, Faisal Saleh, said the museum would be the first in Europe “wholly dedicated to contemporary Palestinian art” and would provide a “vital platform for Palestinian voices, challenging dominant narratives and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Palestine”.

The Palestine Museum US will open in the former Arusha gallery on Edinburgh's Dundas Street. | Jane Bradley

The move comes after the organisation was blocked from opening in the Irish capital in a building formerly occupied by the Israeli embassy until the end of last year. Palestine Museum US previously said its attempts to open in the building were a “symbolic move” and claimed a lack of progress in leasing the building was “discrimination” by pro-Israel supporters.

Israel closed its Irish embassy in December over what its foreign minister, Gideon Saar, described as "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government".

Mr Saleh is understood to have secured the Dundas Street location with assistance from members of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Local volunteers will manage the museum.

The first exhibition in the new gallery, which will open on May 17, is a retrospective of Palestinian art from the past decade. It will feature artist Samia Halaby, who won a special mention at last year’s Venice Biennale, and work by 81-year-old Nabil Anani, who is regarded as a key founder of the contemporary Palestinian art movement. Meanwhile, Sana Farah Bishara, a Nazareth-born sculptor based in Haifa, will also feature in the exhibition, as well as recent works created in Gaza by Mohammed Alhaj and Maisara Baroud.

Mr Salah told the Art Newspaper: “We couldn't have found a better location. Edinburgh's rich cultural landscape and commitment to artistic expression make it the perfect hub for our satellite museum. We look forward to sharing the stories and talents of Palestinian artists with the community and beyond.”

However, he also pointed to tensions faced by the Palestinian community in the wake of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Mr Salah said he believed the opening of the new base was “crucial in the face of Western media's persistent negative coverage of Palestine and the alarming cancellations of Palestinian events”.

Last year, the University of Edinburgh accused its chapter of Justice for Palestine Society of threatening staff and members of its administration. The group occupied a university building for over a month last year and earlier this week, shut down the institution’s Charles Stewart House finance building in response to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire established two months ago.

In a letter to Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine last year, the university said its behaviour was "completely unacceptable", adding it would not tolerate "bullying, intimidation and offensive behaviour, both online and in person".