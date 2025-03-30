Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ukrainian war veteran has won a medal in indoor rowing after a Scottish charity donated a rowing machine to his local community.

Oleksandr Andriienko, who lost his right leg in combat in 2023, has won a world silver medal in the IR7 Four Minute Endurance Indoor Rowing competition at the Invictus Games in Canada.

He took up rowing as part of his rehabilitation after Oleg Dmitriev, founder of Edinburgh-based Sunflower Scotland, donated the machine to a veterans’ centre in his hometown of Shakhtarske - formerly known as Pershotravensk - in eastern Ukraine.

A police captain in the Donetsk region of Ukraine before the war, Mr Andriienko joined a military battalion made up of police officers. He suffered severe injuries to both his legs in July 2023 after a drone dropped a grenade on a shelter where his unit was taking cover.

Doctors were forced to amputate his left leg. For a long time, he also had no movement in his left leg, but eventually recovered.

Mr Dmitriev, who lives in Edinburgh, founded Sunflower Scotland after the Russian invasion. He sources aid directly from Ukraine in a bid to support the local economy, as well as supporting those in need.

Mr Andriienko said he wanted to thank the charity for donating the machine.

He said: “Thank you for supporting veterans in frontline Ukraine who are recovering from wounds and amputations. Sport can bring anyone back to life after a hard wound, even a double amputation.

“After Oleg and Sunflower brought the rowing machine last year, it was my first rowing machine ever. I practised for six months. When I won the silver medal, I was behind the champions by only two strokes.”

Oleg Dmitriev of Sunflower Scotland, with Oleksander Andriienko, who won a silver medal at the Invictus Games. | Oleg Dmitriev

In an interview published on the website of the Ukrainian Invictus team, Mr Andriienko said he had decided to participate in the games as a personal challenge

He said: “Before my injury, I didn’t know much about the Invictus Games. However, in April [last year], I saw a post on social media about an upcoming camp and national competition in May. It felt like an opportunity to check off something for myself—prove that I could still do it.

“I’ve always been passionate about football and running. After my injury, especially during the toughest periods, I constantly had to remind myself that I’m capable of everything I used to do.”

Mr Dmitriev said his charity would continue to support Ukraine. He has this week donated a professional sport wheelchair for participation in wheelchair basketball.

“This was the first rowing machine in Shakhtarske,” said Mr Dmitriev. “We help frontline Ukraine, because that's where people suffered the most and where they receive the least help from the West.

“In the last six months, it became much more more dangerous because of the kamikaze drone danger, and low-cost Shahed drones, which hit all towns across Ukraine. I risk my life to deliver aid directly to those who need it.