The three Scots Makars facing public vote for work to appear on Parliament wall

Only one female writer is represented on the Canongate Wall

Three former Makars - past and present - are to face a public vote for their work to be engraved on the wall of the Scottish Parliament.

Liz Lochhead, Jackie Kay and Kathleen Jamie, who have all held the role of Scots Makar or National Poet of Scotland, each have two quotes from their work for people to choose between.

The Makars’ quotes which receive the most public votes will then be featured on a new letter-cut stone on the wall.

Designed by artist Soraya Smithson with architects EMBT, the Canongate Wall, which is on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, was partly conceived of as a tribute to the design ideas of Enric Miralles. Ms Smithson’s designs also incorporated the idea to feature quotations from Scottish writers and thinkers as well as popular proverbs and poems, letter-cut into stones sourced from across Scotland.

These new additions will take the total number of quotations from 26 to 29. There is only one female writer represented - Mary Brooksbank.

Ms Lochhead, who held the role of Makar from 2011 to 2016, said: “I can’t believe it - my words are going to be, not graffiti on a wall, but in stone on the wall of the Parliament. It is something that has meant a great deal to me in my lifetime, that we have a Parliament in Scotland.

“Speaking poetry out loud is very important to me and if someone stands outside the wall of the Parliament and mouths these words out loud to themselves, that’s a great thing to feel that I’ve been the innocent originator of these things.”

Poet and playwright Liz Lochhead.

Ms Kay, Makar from 2016 to 2021 said: “It’s a huge honour and so extraordinary to be carved into stone. It’s so strange to think of your words surviving you – but in a sense, that’s every writer’s dream.”

Jackie Kay was Makar from 2016 to 2021 | Denise Else

Ms Jamie, Makar from 2021 to last year, said: “The fact that words of mine will be joining those that are already there and adding to this wreathing of poetry around the Parliament building, that wall of truth, that wall of integrity that surrounds us here. That words of mine, whichever are chosen, will be inscribed there also. That’s OK, I can go out with that.”

Poet and essayist Kathleen Jamie was appointed Scottish Makar in 2021.

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone said: “The Canongate Wall is a piece of living public sculpture, which celebrates different parts of Scotland – our people, our land and our rich cultural heritage. It is both a celebration and reminder of the powerful words of some of Scotland’s most talented writers, thinkers and poets.

“It’s an honour to have the words of these three incredible women writers carved onto our building as a permanent reminder of their contribution to public life in Scotland. As always, when it comes to the Scottish Parliament, I strongly encourage people to vote.”

The winning options will then be sent to Perthshire-based stone carver Gillian Forbes, who will carry out the letter-cutting process assisted by Cameron Wallace. The new quotations will be unveiled later in the year.