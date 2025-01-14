The surprise Scottish town where the highest percentage of homes rose in value in 2024
More homeowners have seen their property increase in value last year, compared with 2023, according to calculations by a website.
Around half of UK homes increased in value by 1 per cent or more in 2024, Zoopla estimated.
This equated to around 15 million properties with prices increasing, up from just over 10 million in 2023.
And one Scottish town recorded especially strong results, with 82 per cent of homes in Carluke increasing in value by at least 1 per cent - the highest result for any location north of the Border.
The average increase in value of homes in Carluke - situated in South Lanarkshire, 21 miles south-east of Glasgow - last year was £8,900.
Conversely, the worse performing town in Scotland in terms of house value in 2024 was Inverurie, where 65 per cent of properties dropped by an average of £4,200 each.
Whilst 2024 saw a broad recovery of house prices, around a third of homes across the UK recorded price declines of 1 per cent or more last year, equating to just over nine million properties.
Just under six million homes last year recorded broadly static prices, according to Zoopla’s calculations.
The falls in property values tended to be more concentrated across southern England, as higher mortgage rates reduced buying power, Zoopla said.
Taking into account price rises and falls, the average property value increased by £2,400 last year.
Property prices performed well overall in Scotland, where 61 per cent rose in value by at least 1 per cent. The average change in property value across Scotland was a £3,200 increase last year.
Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: “The housing market returned to growth in 2024, but the pattern of home value changes across Britain is far from uniform.
“There is headroom for prices to increase in markets where housing is affordable compared to incomes, which covers many parts of northern England and Scotland.
In contrast, affordability is more of a constraint on price rises in southern England, where the market continues to adjust to higher borrowing costs.
“Faster income growth is helping to repair affordability, supporting moving decisions in 2025.”
The average changes in property values across Britain in 2024, and the percentage of homes with value increases of 1 per cent or more:
– North West, £4,400, 63 per cent
– North East, £4,300, 68 per cent
– West Midlands, £3,900, 59 per cent
– Yorkshire and the Humber, £3,700, 61 per cent
– Scotland, £3,200, 61 per cent
– Wales, £2,300, 52 per cent
– East Midlands, £1,700, 48 per cent
– London, £600, 40 per cent
– South West, minus £300, 37 per cent
– South East, minus £900, 35 per cent
– East of England, minus £1,300, 33 per cent
The towns with the highest percentages of homes increasing in value in 2024 in each region or nation, and the percentage of homes with an increase of 1% or more and the average cash increase:
– East Midlands, Glossop, 67 per cent, £7,000
– East of England, Berkhamsted, 53 per cent, £24,500
– London, Waltham Forest, 64 per cent, £8,700
– North East, Peterlee, 83 per cent, £6,100
– North West, Blackburn, 77 per cent, £8,100
– Scotland, Carluke, 82 per cent, £8,900
– South East, Thame, 56 per cent, £5,600
– South West, Portland, 54 per cent, £2,900
– Wales, Ferndale, 74 per cent, £3,900
– West Midlands, Wednesbury, 79 per cent, £6,000
– Yorkshire and the Humber, Normanton, 81 per cent, £7,500
The towns with the highest percentages of homes decreasing in value in 2024 in each region or nation, and the percentage of homes with a decrease of 1% or more and the average cash decrease or increase among property values there:
– East Midlands, Corby, 74 per cent, £6,000 decrease
– East of England, Bungay, 79 per cent, £8,400 decrease
– London, Kensington and Chelsea, 72 per cent, £44,300 decrease
– North East, Houghton Le Spring, 48 per cent, £3,800 increase
– North West, Cheadle, 54 per cent, £2,000 decrease
– Scotland, Inverurie, 65 per cent, £4,200 decrease
– South East, Broadstairs, 89 per cent, £15,300 decrease
– South West, Ferndown, 83 per cent, £14,400 decrease
– Wales, Pwllheli, 64 per cent, £3,650 decrease
– West Midlands, Evesham, 45 per cent, £900 increase
– Yorkshire and the Humber, Beverley, 57 per cent, £5,100 decrease
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.