Scottish artificial intelligence (AI) video artist Miss AL Simpson is to have her work sold by Sotheby’s in New York - alongside pieces by Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter and Robert Rauschenberg.

Her work, Les Drones de la Banlieue, is to go under the hammer next week at Sotheby’s contemporary art auction, Contemporary Discoveries, with an estimated price of $7,000 (£5,500).

The Edinburgh-based artist said the move by the auctioneer shows AI-driven art is "now an essential part of the conversation in the highest echelons of the art world".

Seven pieces by Andy Warhol, including an iconic lithograph depicting Marilyn Monroe that is expected to sell for $18,000 [£14,298], are also on sale.

“This is a moment I never imagined when I first began working with AI,” said Miss AL Simpson. “To be in the same Sotheby’s auction as Warhol, Richter and Rauschenberg - artists who revolutionised contemporary art - is beyond what I could have hoped for.

Les Drones de la Banlieue is described as a "spellbinding AI video artwork". | Miss AL Simpson

“But more than that, it’s a signal that AI-driven art is now an essential part of the conversation in the highest echelons of the art world.”

Sotheby’s listing of the work described Ms Simpson’s work as “spellbinding”. It is believed to be the first Scottish AI video art sold by Sotheby’s.

The listing said: “Miss AL Simpson’s Les Drones de la Banlieue is a spellbinding AI video artwork that captures a flowing, dreamlike journey through the suburbs and landmarks of Paris, as seen through an otherworldly lens.

“The piece fuses the tactile textures of her signature Ink Interventions - imagined by AI from Simpson’s gestural mark-making and intricate hand-drawn compositions - with ethereal visuals of tulle-like curtains, suburban shadows, and the sleek, gliding presence of drones.”