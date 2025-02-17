The son of a Scottish film legend who has invested £1m in the Lost Shore Surf Resort

Lost Shore Surf Resort opened in November last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The son of Scottish film great Sir Sean Connery has invested £1 million in a new surf resort on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Jason Connery confirmed he had made the significant investment in Lost Shore Surf Resort, which opened in Ratho in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surfer catches a wave at the Lost Shore Surf Resort (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

The “game-changing” £60m resort has a wave pool, described as the largest and most advanced in Europe. The destination also boasts luxury accommodation, places to eat and drink, and a surf school.

The attraction is expected to welcome more than 160,000 visitors a year, and has been billed as creating 130 jobs and contributing £20m to the local economy annually.

The investment by Mr Connery - the son of James Bond star Sean - comes after co-founding FirstStage Studios in Leith four years ago.

PA

Mr Connery said of the £1m funding injection: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is an exciting and ambitious project that brings something truly special to Scotland. It offers incredible opportunities, not only for sport and recreation but also for the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy Hadden’s vision for the resort is inspiring, and I am pleased to support a business that aligns with my passion for Scottish enterprise, sport and culture. The early success of Lost Shore is a testament to the demand for an attraction like this, and I look forward to seeing its continued impact.”

Andy Hadden, founder of the Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “These funds will help us take the project to the next level. We are thrilled to have Jason Connery backing our vision for Lost Shore.

“This investment underlines the potential of inland surf parks not only as world-class sporting destinations, but also as drivers of economic growth and community engagement. Lost Shore is designed to be more than just a surf park - it is a place where people can come together, experience the thrill of surfing, and enjoy top-tier amenities that make it a true resort experience.”

The Scottish National Investment Bank and Oaknorth Bank are among other bodies to have invested in Lost Shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo dated 28/06/09 of Sir Sean Connery who is among the new entrants in the Oxford Dictionary Of National Biography's latest update.

The announcement of the £1m investment comes after Sir Sean’s family revealed plans in 2023 to create a permanent film and TV school at a vast new studio complex in his native Edinburgh. An initial 30 places were being offered for a year-long course at the Sean Connery Talent Lab.