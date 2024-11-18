Only those issued with tickets will be able to attend the exclusive off-licence event hosted by Tennent’s

It is the ultimate ‘secret’ gig - one held in an undisclosed off-licence with one of Scotland’s best DJs.

And the trick to getting an invite to the performance is that only a winning can of Tennent’s can earn you entry.

Tennent’s Lager is launching an exclusive pop-up gig venue | Tennent’s

The exclusive pop-up gig venue, The OOOFT Licence, has been launched by Tennent’s as part of a new promotion.

The event will be headlined by LF System, whose single Afraid To Feel rocketed to number one in the UK charts in 2022.

The gig will run for one night only in an unnamed Central Belt location on November 21, in what the lager giant said had been inspired by the classic off-licences across Scotland’s high streets.

Tickets to the OOOFT Licence are only available in exchange for a can of Tennent’s. Fans must take a can to the Tennent’s Visitor Centre at 161 Duke Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday, November 19, or take a picture of their can and tag Tennent’s on their social media pages between Monday, November 18 to Wednesday, November 20 to be eligible.

The gig’s full details will only be released to those who take these steps and are subsequently awarded with a ticket.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager at Tennent’s Lager, said: “We all have a local off-licence we know and love, and now simply picking up a Tennent’s can deliver the best of Scottish beer and music in one can. Oooft.”