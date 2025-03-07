The 8 'outstanding' Scottish pantomimes shortlisted for industry awards

They are a key fixture on the festive calendar in many Scottish towns and cities.

Now, a total of eight Scottish pantomimes have been nominated for 15 awards in the annual Pantomime Awards.

The UK Pantomime Association said nominees exemplify the “breadth of talent, skill, enthusiasm and hard work” of performers.

Last year's production at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, Peter Pan, has been nominated across three categories. Darren Brownlie is up for the Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being, while Johnny Mac is nominated for Best Comic and the production is in the running for Best Pantomime for theatres over 900 seats.

With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for refurbishment, the traditional pantomime in the capital was once more shown at the Festival Theatre, starring panto favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young in Cinderella.

The show is nominated for three awards. ​Allan Stewart is nominated for the Christopher Biggins Award for Best Dame and Rick Coates and Andy Pickering are nominated for Best Contribution to Music, while the production overall is also nominated for Best Pantomime in the category for theatres over 900 seats.

Meanwhile, in Ayr, Gaiety Theatre's production of Mother Goose is nominated for two awards. Jamie McKillop is up for Best Supporting Artist for his role as Kelvie Goose, while the show is also in the running for Best Panto for theatres under 500 seats.

Colum Findlay, who played Poison Ivy in Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court in Inverness, is nominated for Best Newcomer, while Peter Panto at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow, was nominated for two awards. Katie Barnett, who played pirate Anita Wee-Wee, was shortlisted in the Best Supporting Artist category, while the show was also nominated for Best Panto for theatres under 500 seats.

Becky Minto, designer for Mother Goose at Perth Theatre, is nominated for the Best Set Design category and Eric Potts, writer of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Big Top Ayrshire Athletics arena, has been nominated for Best Script.

The production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, starred Gary: Tank Commander, the Scottish BAFTA award-winning creation of actor and writer Greg McHugh. The panto is up for two awards, including Best Ensemble, for the work of actors Ayron Campbell, Harley Charles, Rebecca Hazel Cunningham, Neve Ellen, Nadine McMahon, Adam Paul Robertson, Luke Stone and Jackson Walker. Meanwhile, actor Danielle Jam is nominated for the Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being for her performance as the Spirit of the Beans.

Simon Sladen, chair of the UK Pantomime Association said: “Congratulations to all the nominees for The Pantomime Awards 2025. These shortlists demonstrate the pantomime industry’s exciting array of talent across the country.”

The awards will take place on Sunday 13 April at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking.

1 . The Pantomine Awards 2025 Eight Scottish pantomimes are nominated for the Pantomine Awards 2025. | the Pantomine Awards 2025. Photo Sales

2 . Cinderella: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for refurbishment, the traditional pantomime in the capital was once more shown at the Festival Theatre, starring panto favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young in Cinderella. The show is nominated for three awards: ​Allan Stewart is nominated for the Christopher Biggins Award for Best Dame. Rick Coates and Andy Pickering are nominated for Best Contribution to Music The production overall is nominated for Best Pantomime in the category for theatres over 900 seats. | Edinburgh Festival Theatre Photo Sales

3 . Peter Pan: King's Theatre, Glasgow Peter Pan, starring Elaine C Smith, is nominated for three awards: Best Panto for a theatre over 900 seats, while Darren Brownlie is also up for Best Magical Being for his role as Tinkerbell and Johnny Mac is nominated for Best Comic. | Danny Kaan Photo Sales

4 . Jack and the Beanstalk: Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen The production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, starred Gary: Tank Commander, the Scottish BAFTA award-winning creation of actor and writer Greg McHugh. The panto is up for two awards: Best Ensemble, for the work of actors Ayron Campbell, Harley Charles, Rebecca Hazel Cunningham, Neve Ellen, Nadine McMahon, Adam Paul Robertson, Luke Stone and Jackson Walker. Actor Danielle Jam is nominated for the Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being for her performance as the Spirit of the Beans. | Provided Photo Sales