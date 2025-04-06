Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A documentary featuring Bob Geldof about the work of Scottish charity Mary's Meals has been shortlisted for a film festival award.

On The Frontlines of Hunger has been nominated in the Documentary Feature category at the world renowned Sarasota Film Festival in the US - and will be screened there later this month.

In Tigray, northern Ethiopia, 4.5 million people urgently need emergency food assistance. People, including children, are dying of starvation, yet the crisis remains largely unreported due to restricted journalist access to the region.

Filmed last year in Tigray and in London, On the Frontlines of Hunger tells the relatively unknown story of the people of Tigray in their own voices. The film is narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Roma Downey and features an exclusive in-depth interview with musician and activist Sir Bob, rare footage from Live Aid 1985, as well as capturing powerful testimonies from the people of Tigray.

Amor Aditya is the director of the film. | Mary's Meals

Since 2017, Mary’s Meals has established community-owned school feeding programmes in the region, provided emergency aid during the 2020–22 civil war, and is feeding more than 110,000 children every school day.

As the humanitarian crisis in Tigray worsens, the film, directed by Amor Aditya, highlights how war, poverty, climate change and drought have destroyed decades of progress, bringing the region to the brink of famine once again. Despite overwhelming challenges, the documentary showcases the resilience of individuals who continue to fight for survival and hope against all odds.

The film introduces a group of religious Sisters in Mekelle, who transformed a school feeding program into a lifeline for tens of thousands of war refugees. It also shares stories of formerly well-off families reduced to begging for food and ten-year-old children sharing their only meal of the day with those in even greater need.

Mr Aditya, from Glasgow, who has been making films since 2002, including an award-winning TV series about human trafficking, Traffic, on MTV, said the situation in Tigray was “heart-breaking”.

A child in the classroom at Beati Akor primary school in Tigray. | Mary's Meals

He said: “The situations we encountered on the ground were really harrowing, to the extent that we could not use it all in the film. The people, including children, have suffered such trauma.

“We visited a displaced peoples’ camp in an old high school where all these people are taking refuge. Many of them had perfectly good lives, houses and land, but have lost everything. They now live in crowded rooms with little hope of returning home. It was heart-breaking. That hopelessness, we could all feel it.”

Mr Aditya added: “It’s comparable to Ukraine and Gaza, but no one knows about it. I hope that when people watch it, they might want to help in some way.

“The film enables the people of Tigray to tell us what they are facing and what the international community needs to see and understand.”

Children from Beati Akor primary school in Tigray eating food provided by Mary's Meals. | Mary's Meals

Sir Bob, featured in the documentary, reflects on the impact of Band Aid and the looming threat of famine in the region. Tigray experienced decades of successful development following Live Aid in 1985 - set to mark its 40th anniversary this July. However, three years of war, drought, locust infestations and crop failures have left millions on the verge of starvation.

Sir Bob said: “It’s all so very simple. A child is hungry - feed them. That’s all you need to know. Mary’s Meals knows it and does it.”

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, chief executive and founder of Mary’s Meals, who co-wrote the film, said: “I hope this film gives voice to the long-suffering people of Tigray. Their plight – especially their terrible and unnecessary hunger – is a cause of shame for all of us.